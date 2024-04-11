Crazy BBQ 3475 Sunset Boulevard
Food Menu
Appetites
- Golden Potstickers (A)$14.49
8 pieces golden crispy chicken potstickers served with chili sauces.
8 pieces golden crispy chicken potstickers served with chili sauces.
- French Fries (C)$7.99
- Garlic Fries (B)$8.99
crispy seasoned French fries
crispy seasoned French fries
- Mozzarella Sticks (D)$12.49
Mozzarella Cheese stick deep fry.
Mozzarella Cheese stick deep fry.
- Combo Tempura (E)$14.79
Shrimp, sweet potato, eggplant, broccoli and pumpkin mix with tempura batter and served with tempura sauce.
Shrimp, sweet potato, eggplant, broccoli and pumpkin mix with tempura batter and served with tempura sauce.
- Fried Calamary (F)$14.95
deep fried calamary ring with tempura sauce
deep fried calamary ring with tempura sauce
- Chicken Wings (G)$15.49
deep fried chicken wings served with choice of Ranch, Salted Peper, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan.
deep fried chicken wings served with choice of Ranch, Salted Peper, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan.
- Fried Tofu (H)$10.49
- Crispy Cheese wonton (I)$12.49
deep fried real crab meat cheese wonton, served with sweet and sour sauce.
deep fried real crab meat cheese wonton, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Musubis (J)
1 piece rice topped with choose of fried slices of spam or grill BBQ chicken and wrapped in seaweed deep fry with batter.
1 piece rice topped with choose of fried slices of spam or grill BBQ chicken and wrapped in seaweed deep fry with batter.
Entrees
- Angus Rib-Eye Steak (1)$35.99
Flaming Grill Angus Rib-Eye steak served with mash potato, veggies and clam chowder
Flaming Grill Angus Rib-Eye steak served with mash potato, veggies and clam chowder
- Baby Back Rib (Half) (2)$26.99
grill half rack of baby back ribs with bbq sauce. juicy and smoky. it come with clam chowder.
grill half rack of baby back ribs with bbq sauce. juicy and smoky. it come with clam chowder.
- Lamb Chop (8)$24.99
four pieces Lamb chop marinated in house special sauce and grill on the fire served with veggies.
four pieces Lamb chop marinated in house special sauce and grill on the fire served with veggies.
- Garlic Noodle with Creamy Shrimp (3)$24.99
Fry shrimp tossed in homemade sweet mayo sauce served with Stir-fried Spaghetti Noodle with Garlic sauce.
Fry shrimp tossed in homemade sweet mayo sauce served with Stir-fried Spaghetti Noodle with Garlic sauce.
- Fire Shrimp (4)$24.99
Stir fry shrimp with house spicy sauce, served with white rice and broccoli.
Stir fry shrimp with house spicy sauce, served with white rice and broccoli.
- Fish and Chips (5)$22.79
hand battered fish and fries served with tartar sauce.
hand battered fish and fries served with tartar sauce.
- Salmon Lover (6)$25.59
Grill Atlantic salmon filet with salt and pepper served with Korean BBQ sauce. Dish comes with white rice and broccoli..
Grill Atlantic salmon filet with salt and pepper served with Korean BBQ sauce. Dish comes with white rice and broccoli..
- Korean style bone-in Short Rib (7)$22.99
Korean style bone in short rib, marinated with sweet smoky sauces served with salad and mash potato.
Korean style bone in short rib, marinated with sweet smoky sauces served with salad and mash potato.
- Grill Chicken Breast (9)$22.99
smoky grill marinated chicken breast. it served with salad..
smoky grill marinated chicken breast. it served with salad..
- Chicken Katsu (10)$21.99
coated chicken with panko and deep fried, serve with katsu sauce served with mash potato and veggies.
coated chicken with panko and deep fried, serve with katsu sauce served with mash potato and veggies.
- Grill Pork Chop (11)$24.99
marinated pork chop in Korean sweet sauce grill on flame. it served with veggies and rice.
marinated pork chop in Korean sweet sauce grill on flame. it served with veggies and rice.
- Soba Noodle with Shrimp Salad (12)$18.69
Organic healthy buckwheat noodle with white shrimp and green veggies in house sauce.
Organic healthy buckwheat noodle with white shrimp and green veggies in house sauce.
- House XO sauces Fries Rice (13)$20.49
Ramen
- Tonkatsu Ramen$18.99
ramen noodle flavored with blended tonkatsu base topped with chashu, sweet corn, fish cake, Japanese style egg and veggies..
ramen noodle flavored with blended tonkatsu base topped with chashu, sweet corn, fish cake, Japanese style egg and veggies..
- Chicken Dashi Ramen$18.99
ramen noodle flavored with blended miso and dashi, topped grill chicken, sprout and vege
ramen noodle flavored with blended miso and dashi, topped grill chicken, sprout and vege
- Tan Tan Ramen$18.69
ramen noodle with house tan tan sauce, topped ground pork and bok choy
ramen noodle with house tan tan sauce, topped ground pork and bok choy
- Tempura Ramen$16.99
ramen noodle in Yamaki sauce topped with veggies. Serve mixed tempura on the side.
ramen noodle in Yamaki sauce topped with veggies. Serve mixed tempura on the side.
- Beef Stew Ramen$18.99
Ramen noodle in house made beef stew soup topped with bok choy and onion.
Ramen noodle in house made beef stew soup topped with bok choy and onion.
Side
Tea Beverage
Smoothie
Milk Tea
Fresh Fruit Tea
Coffee
- Coffee Latte$5.79
- Ice Coffee$6.29