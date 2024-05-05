Crazy BBQ 3475 Sunset Boulevard
Food Menu
Appetites
- Chicken Potstickers$10.99
8 pieces golden crispy chicken potstickers served with potsticker sauces.
- French Fries$6.99
- Garlic Fries$7.99
- Creamy Shrimp$13.49
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
Mozzarella Cheese stick deep fry.
- Fried Calamary$10.99
deep fried calamary ring with sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Wings$12.49
deep fried chicken wings served with choice of following favors , Buffalo, BBQ and Garlic Parmesan.
- Crispy Cheese wonton$12.49
deep fried real crab meat cheese wonton, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Musubis$3.50
1 piece rice topped with choose of fried slices of spam or grill BBQ chicken and wrapped in seaweed deep fry with batter.
Entrees
- Korean style bone-in Short Rib$22.99
Korean style bone in short rib, marinated with sweet smoky sauces served with mashed potato and broccoli salad.
- Korean BBQ Beef$18.99
marinated in Korean Sweet sauce, served with Kimchi, Stir-fry bell pepper and onion, rice
- Lamb Chop$23.99
four pieces Lamb chop marinated in house special sauce and grill on the fire served with veggies.
- Grill Chicken Breast$18.99
smoky grill marinated chicken breast. it served with mashed potato, kimchi and tomato.
- Panko Chicken Breast$17.99
coated chicken with panko and deep fried, serve with katsu sauce, come with tomato, cabbage salad and rice.
- Grill Pork Chop$16.99
marinated pork chop in Korean sweet sauce grill on flame. it served with broccoli salad, kimchi, tomato and rice
- Grill Spicy Pork Belly$16.99
sliced pork belly marinated in sweet spicy sauce. it come with fresh veggie, kimchi and rice.
- Fish and Chips$15.99
hand battered fish and fries served with tartar sauce.
- Fry crispy shrimp and fries$18.99
Fry Panko shrimp served with sweet chili sauce, come with fries.
- House Fry Rice$16.99
House Burger
- Classic Cheeseburger$13.99
Lettuce, double patties and cheese, tomato, onion
- Korean BBQ Beef Burger$15.99
Korean BBQ Beef, stir-fry onion and bell pepper.
- Grill/Fry Chicken Burger$15.99
lettuce, grill or fry chicken, tomato, pickles
- Korean Spicy Pork Belly Burger$15.99
Thick pork belly, lettuce, stir-fry bell pepper and onion, pickle, kimchi.
Ramen
- Tonkatsu Ramen$18.99
ramen noodle flavored with blended tonkatsu base topped with chashu, sweet corn, fish cake, green onion, Japanese style egg.
- Chicken Dashi Ramen$18.99
ramen noodle flavored with blended miso and dashi, topped grill chicken, sweet corn, green onion and Japanese style egg
- Tan Tan Ramen$18.99
ramen noodle with house tan tan sauce and sesame pastes, topped peanut ground pork, sweet corn green onion and Bok choy.
