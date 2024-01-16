Crazy BBQ 3475 Sunset Boulevard
Food Menu
Appetites
- Golden Potstickers (A)$10.99
8 pieces golden crispy chicken potstickers served with chili sauces.
- French Fries (C)$6.99
- Garlic Fries (B)$7.99
crispy seasoned French fries
- Mozzarella Sticks (D)$10.99
Mozzarella Cheese stick deep fry.
- Fried Calamary (F)$10.99
deep fried calamary ring with tempura sauce
- Chicken Wings (G)$12.49
deep fried chicken wings served with choice of Ranch, Salted Peper, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan.
- Crispy Cheese wonton (I)$12.49
deep fried real crab meat cheese wonton, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Musubis (J)$3.50
1 piece rice topped with choose of fried slices of spam or grill BBQ chicken and wrapped in seaweed deep fry with batter.
Entrees
- Lamb Chop (8)$23.99
four pieces Lamb chop marinated in house special sauce and grill on the fire served with veggies.
- Thai coconut Shrimp over rice$18.99
Fry shrimp tossed in homemade sweet mayo sauce served with Stir-fried Spaghetti Noodle with Garlic sauce.
- Fish and Chips (5)$15.99
hand battered fish and fries served with tartar sauce.
- Korean style bone-in Short Rib (7)$22.99
Korean style bone in short rib, marinated with sweet smoky sauces served with salad and mash potato.
- Grill Chicken Breast (9)$18.99
smoky grill marinated chicken breast. it served with salad..
- Chicken Katsu (10)$17.99
coated chicken with panko and deep fried, serve with katsu sauce served with mash potato and veggies.
- Grill Pork Chop (11)$16.99
marinated pork chop in Korean sweet sauce grill on flame. it served with veggies and rice.
Ramen
- Tonkatsu Ramen$18.99
ramen noodle flavored with blended tonkatsu base topped with chashu, sweet corn, fish cake, green onion, Japanese style egg.
- Chicken Dashi Ramen$18.99
ramen noodle flavored with blended miso and dashi, topped grill chicken, sweet corn, Japanese style egg
- Tan Tan Ramen$18.99
ramen noodle with house tan tan sauce and sesame pastes, topped ground pork, sweet corn and Bok choy.
