Crazy BBQ 3475 Sunset Boulevard
Food Menu
Appetites
- Chicken Potstickers
8 pieces golden crispy chicken potstickers served with potsticker sauces.$10.99
- French Fries$6.99
- Garlic Fries$7.99
- Creamy Shrimp$13.49
- Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese stick deep fry.$10.99
- Fried Calamary
deep fried calamary ring with sweet chili sauce$10.99
- Chicken Wings
deep fried chicken wings served with choice of following favors , Buffalo, BBQ and Garlic Parmesan.$12.49
- Crispy Cheese wonton
deep fried real crab meat cheese wonton, served with sweet and sour sauce.$12.49
- Musubis
1 piece rice topped with choose of fried slices of spam or grill BBQ chicken and wrapped in seaweed deep fry with batter.$3.50
Entrees
- Korean style bone-in Short Rib
Korean style bone in short rib, marinated with sweet smoky sauces served with mashed potato and broccoli salad.$22.99
- Korean BBQ Beef
marinated in Korean Sweet sauce, served with Kimchi, Stir-fry bell pepper and onion, rice$18.99
- Lamb Chop
four pieces Lamb chop marinated in house special sauce and grill on the fire served with veggies.$23.99
- Grill Chicken Breast
smoky grill marinated chicken breast. it served with mashed potato, kimchi and tomato.$18.99
- Panko Chicken Breast
coated chicken with panko and deep fried, serve with katsu sauce, come with tomato, cabbage salad and rice.$17.99
- Grill Pork Chop
marinated pork chop in Korean sweet sauce grill on flame. it served with broccoli salad, kimchi, tomato and rice$16.99
- Grill Spicy Pork Belly
sliced pork belly marinated in sweet spicy sauce. it come with fresh veggie, kimchi and rice.$16.99
- Fish and Chips
hand battered fish and fries served with tartar sauce.$15.99
- Fry crispy shrimp and fries
Fry Panko shrimp served with sweet chili sauce, come with fries.$18.99
- House Fry Rice$16.99
House Burger
- Classic Cheeseburger
Lettuce, beef patties and cheese, tomato, onion$13.99
- Korean BBQ Beef Burger
Korean BBQ Beef, stir-fry onion and bell pepper.$15.99
- Grill/Fry Chicken Burger
lettuce, grill or fry chicken, tomato, pickles$15.99
- Korean Spicy Pork Belly Burger
Thick pork belly, lettuce, stir-fry bell pepper and onion, pickle, kimchi.$15.99
Ramen
- Tonkatsu Ramen
ramen noodle flavored with blended tonkatsu base topped with chashu, sweet corn, fish cake, green onion, Japanese style egg.$18.99
- Chicken Dashi Ramen
ramen noodle flavored with blended miso and dashi, topped grill chicken, sweet corn, green onion and Japanese style egg$18.99
- Tan Tan Ramen
ramen noodle with house tan tan sauce and sesame pastes, topped peanut ground pork, sweet corn green onion and Bok choy.$18.99