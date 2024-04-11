Crazy BBQ
Start Your Day Right
Nestled in the heart of Rocklin city, Crazy BBQ exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal dine in. Crazy BBQ offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Come alone. Come with friends. Come as you are.
Crazy BBQ is a delightful haven where friends gather together to enjoy a delicious korean food. We have very nice patio for people to drink and chil with company.